D-day for Premier Inn plan in Skegness

A decision is to be made today on plans for a Premier Inn on a seafront site in Skegness.

Work on the development on Pier Field could start soon if planning permission is granted at East Lindsey District Council.

Pier Fied in Skegness ANL-160915-074248001

The plan has met with some opposition from residents wanting to preserve the Pier Field for events but developers say the economic argument is strong.

Richard Morton, director of KCS Developments, who is leading the redevelopment proposals for Pier Field, said they “would waste no time in moving in to the construction phase” if given the go-ahead.

An East Lindsey District Council report, published ahead of today’s Planning Committee meeting, recommended the development be granted planning permission subject to a number of conditions.

If granted planning consent, a new leisure development will be created on the site consisting of an 80-bedroom Premier Inn hotel, Brewers Fayre restaurant and drive-thru KFC restaurant. On-site car parking and landscaped areas are proposed as part of the plans.

Mr Morton told the Standard: “Clearly, we are pleased that council planning officers have backed our proposals.

“Our investment will bring three leading brands to Skegness, create new jobs, and help to support existing businesses by attracting new visitors to the town.

“The economic case for the development is strong and we will waste no time in moving into the construction phase if granted planning permission.”

On opening, KFC, Premier Inn and Brewers Fayre are expected to create approximately 76 new jobs at Pier Field. These roles are expected to be recruited locally and all three businesses offer staff training and development programmes.

Matt Aubrey, acquisition manager for Whitbread Hotels and Restaurants, said: “Premier Inn and Brewers Fayre invest for the long-term”.

He said: “We take the time to create good-quality new hotel and restaurant buildings at all of our new sites and we support local communities by recruiting locally, offering excellent on-the-job training opportunities and supporting charitable initiatives.

“We will deliver these benefits at Skegness, and with 37,000 people looking for Premier Inn bedrooms in Skegness every year, we will help to attract many new visitors to the town, supporting the local economy.”

Letters of support were received by Chris Baron, director of Butlins, and The Embassy Theatre and Skegness Town Council also voted to support the development. Mr Baron said: “The investment will help to shape the future of Skegness and I hope the scheme goes ahead.”

* Also coming before East Lindsey planners today are controversial plans for an all-year transit site for gypsies and travellers near Skegness, which have also has been recommended for approval.

Mr P Bradley has applied for 18 all-year pitches as well as parking and two toilets on land on the A158, just off Burgh le Marsh bypass.

East Lindsey District Council has identified a need for 20 stopping places, seven permanent pitches and six residential plots across the district, including close to Skegness.

However, objections from Burgh le Marsh and Orby Parish Councils have resulted in the application being brought before the ELDC planning committee for a decision when it meets tomorrow (Thursday).

Both parish councils have listed concerns about shortage of primary school places and oversubscription of patients at local doctor’s surgeries among reasons for objections. A resident in Skegness road also said it would be a planning eyesore on the major road access into Skegness and devalue property.

However, ELDC officers said: “The site is in the area where the need has been identified and lies in a sustainable location for this type of development. The facilities of Burgh le Marsh are close by and there are good transport links to the site.”