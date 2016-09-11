Council considers town crier for Skegness

A competition could be held to find a town crier for Skegness.

Coun Danny Brookes put forward a motion about the need for a colourful character to promote the resort at Wednesday’s meeting of Skegness Town Council.

He said: “A town crier is an excellent vehicle in which to promote Skegness... The appointment of a town crier, on a voluntary basis, can be achieved with very little expense to the council.

”There are about 200 town criers in Great Britain. They represent their communities, villages, towns and cities with pride and commitment. It is time for Skegness to enjoy those same benefits.

The motion comes following the appointment in Burgh-le-Marsh of its first ever town crier, Steve O’Dare, in June.

Coun Maggie Gray, whose voluntary Live and Learn group holds events in Skegness, said: “We borrowed Mablethorpe’s town crier for our first event and he did a tremendous job bringing people from the seafront to Tower gardens. It really made a difference.”

Deputy Mayor Coun Gary Ellis suggested a competition could be held to find a town crier. The matter is now to be discussed by the Direction and Strategy committee.