Concern after signs promoting Medieval Day near Spilsby are removed

A plea has been made following the removal of a number of signs promoting one of the main fundraising events of the year for a heavy horse charity near Spilsby.

Northcote Heavy Horse Centre’s Medieval Tournament takes place on Sunday and posters are put up all over the area to promote the event to locals and visitors heading to the coast.

However, someone has removed a number of them and there are concerns the event will not attract the support it needs.

Andy Pogson posted on Facebook: “The Heavy Horse Centre is holding a Charity Event.

“They have had a number of advertising signs removed. They look after some beautiful horses and need to raise funds.”

Sunday’s event takes place from 10.30am to 3.30pm and features Medieval Riding, costume parade, equestrian displays, archery demonstration, dog display and fire demonstration, as well as stalls and refreshments.

For more information, visit www.northcotehorses.com.

