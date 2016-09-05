Comeback kid or rising star? How has your name performed since 1904?

Names, love yours or hate it, we’ve all got one and now a new tool can reveal how popular our monikers have been over the past 110 years.

The Office for National Statistics has just launched a new interactive graphic that reveals the rising and falling popularity of different names across the last 110 years in England and Wales.

Using data from 1904 to 2015, the tool plots the 100 most popular names for every decade between 1904 and 1994 and then for every year from 1996 onwards.

It shows how some names, such as James, have remained popular across the decades while others, such as Walter, Frank and Ernest have fallen away. William, Harry, George and have all recovered in the last 15 years after falling out of favour in the late 20th century.

For girls, the most popular have changed wildly, with only Lily from the 1904 top 20 still in the top tier now. Other top 20 names such as Gladys, Doris, Hilda and Ethel have all but vanished, replaced with the likes of Olivia, Jessica and Sophie.

Follow this link to find out how your name has performed over the last 110 years.