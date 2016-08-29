Come and join the band in Alford

Alford Silver Band is opening its doors to let the public discover what it’s like to make music.

The band will be holding an ‘open day’ in its rehearsal centre in Millers Way on Saturday, September 17.

Band members will be there to demonstrate their instruments and to answer any questions. And for those who wish to try one or more instruments there will be the opportunity, with some expert and friendly tuition.

Martin Briggs, chairman, said: “We are a band with a strong tradition of encouraging people who would like to make music,

“We already have a vibrant training programme that takes both absolute beginners and those who can play but who want to progress.

“And they are not all youngsters. Several players have come as absolute beginners in their more mature years and have subsequently become valued members of the main band.

“The open day is the chance for anyone who has ever thought about playing an instrument, or who started many years ago but then packed up, to come and have a blow and see how they get on,”

Expert instruction is provided for just £1 per week and the band even loans trainees an instrument. The rehearsal centre is in Millers Way (located on the far side of the Co-Op car park) and is open to the public from 10am to 4pm.