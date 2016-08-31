Cigarette starts fire on Ingoldmells caravan park

Firefighters were called to a caravan site at Ingoldmells overnight to a bin on fire.

The crew from Skegness were alerted at 1,06am this morning (Wednesday), according to a fire service spokesman and used a hose reel to extinguish the flames.

It is believed the fire was started by a discarded cigarette.

