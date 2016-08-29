Cigarette blamed for marquee fire in Skegness

Firefighters were called to a marquee on fire in Skegness in the early hours of this morning.

They were called to Roman Bank at 3.30am where they extinguished the blaze wearing breathing apparatus and using one hose reel jet.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said the cause a carelessly discarded smoking material. There were no injuries but moderate heat damage to two static caravans.

