Charity football match in Skegness raises more than £1,100

A charity football match held in Skegness memory of Mark Flint raised more than £1,100 for MacMillan Cancer Support.

The match was held at Skegness Grammar School, followed by the presentation of prizes at the Welcome Inn.

A huge thank you to everyone who attended and donated and helped with the smooth running of the day.

The match was referred by Tony Taupin and the two teams were Acquaintance XI, captained by Paul ‘Pat’ Devereux, and All Star XI, captained by Ryan Newberry.

Acquaintance XI struck first with a top corner strike by Pat Devereux and the All Stars Keeper Simon Roberts unable to keep it out.

Dean Chambers then came off the bench to score making it 2-0. Tom Jenkins pulled one back for the All Star XI making it 2-1. Another one from Pat Devereux made it 3-1. Nigel Whiting struck back for the All Star’s ending the first half 3-2. Well-earned water and oranges were enjoyed at half time!

After the restart, the pace of the game heated up with a Matt Dewey unstoppable equaliser levelling the game to 3-3 with ten minutes left. Tom Jenkins broke through slotting the ball home for the All Stars, putting them in the lead for the first time in the game.

Now trailing, a system change proved successful for the Acquaintance’s, with the result of a late awarded penalty converted by Pat Devereux for his hat-trick. With a couple of unsuccessful late chances, the game ended 4-4.

After a tense penalty shootout, Ryan’s Allstar XI took the honours 3-2.

Acquaintance XI Players:

Pat Devereux (Captain), Phil Simpson, Dave Frost, Dave Creasey, Adam Waypole, Steve Hinch, George Flint, Mark Patten, Marc Pickworth, Ryan Voss, Karl Devereux, Gareth Turner, Philip McHamilton, Paul Windle and Ashley Windle.

All Star XI Players:

Ryan Newberry (Captain), Simon Roberts, Nathan Parnham, Dave Parnham, Tom Jenkins, Steve Marvell, Anthony Miller, Marcello Santini, Scott Daniels, Matt Dewey, Gary Kibble, Nigel Whiting, Ian Jones, Damien Howland and Dean Halliday.

Organisers would like to thank the following organisations who helped or donated to the event: Skegness Grammar School, Bray Design, Morrisons, Richmond Holiday Park, Skegness Pier, NRG Fitness, New Era Gym, Windy’s Cafe, Tower Cinema, Skegness Aquarium, City Plumbing, SJR Plumbing, Electric Centre, MKM Building Supplies, Maria’s Beauty Spot, Botton’s Pleasure Beach, The Salon, Yorkie/Tongs, Phil Jackson, The Welcome Inn, Tom Jenkins and Nathan Parnham and Nicola Newberry.