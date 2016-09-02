CCTV UPDATE: Appeal after ‘masked men steal large amount of cash’ from Skegness business

Police are appealing for information following a high value commercial burglary in Skegness.

Overnight between August 29-30, the offenders gained entry to the rear of the Rock Shop on Lumley Road and targetted the safe.

Do you recognise anyone in this CCTV still?

A large amount of cash was stolen during the burglary, said police. They hope to release CCTV of the culprits, understood to be wearing masks.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Det Con Gemma Skipworth, at Skegness CID, on 101, quoting incident number 53 of August 30.