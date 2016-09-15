CCTV released after fraud in Skegness which may be linked to national gang

Police in Skegness are investigating a fraud which is being linked to a series of similar offences elsewhere in the country.

The incident happened July 12 at the Argos store on Lumley Road, Skegness.

Do you recognise this person?

Two men and a woman made purchases in the store and paid with what appeared to be a gift card, which was swiped at the till. However, the card was actually a stolen credit card.

It is suspected that the group may have committed similar offences in Newcastle, Cumbria, Scarborough and Hereford.

PC Ben Nuttell, from Skegness CID, has issued CCTV images of two people he would like to trace in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact him on 101, quoting incident number 224 of 12th July.