Carvan park thanked after helping mum to stay with her sick son

A mum who made a desperate plea when her son was taken seriously ill in Skegness is sending her heartfelt thanks to the caravan park who took her in so she could stay close by him in hospital.

Mandy Waters had spent the weekend in the resort with her fiancee, Adam Darwin, sons Jamie and Ryan Platton and Shih Tzu dog called Kiki and was preparing to go home when her nightmare began.

She said: “We were going back to Sheffield on the Monday morning and planned to get up early to tidy the van.

“It was a very hot and humid night and about 1.15am I thought I had heard my 21-year-old (Jamie) walking about. He has suffered a brain tumour and I got up to find him outside the bed fitting.

“I called my fiance and son for help to hold him because there wasn’t much room and I was worried he’d hurt himself and called for an ambulance.”

Jamie was admitted to Pilgrim Hospital and he was put into a coma for two days to rest his brain. Mandy said: “Naturally I wanted to stay close but there was no room at the park in Skegness and it would have been too expensive for us to stay in a hotel so I put out a plea on social media.”

It was answered by the Barkham Arms Caravan Park in Wainfleet All Saints.

Mandy said: “They were fantastic. Not only did they put me up they brought tea, coffee and sugar and four pints of milk because they knew I wouldn’t have time.

“I am so grateful to them. I can’t tell you how stressful it has been and I don’t know what I would have done without their help.”

Ema Alsop, who manages the Barkham Arms, said: “I got a call through from my boss, Kelly Howard, asking if the caravan was free.

“It’s not nice to be stranded somewhere where you don’t know anyone.

“We are both mums and would like to think someone would help us if we were in a precidement.”

Mandy said after another stay in hospital, Jamie is now at home recovering and getting the help he needs.