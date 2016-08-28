Carnival Princess cuts off locks for Little Princess Trust

Skegness’ Carnival Princess was sporting a brand new hair style at the event’s children’s disco having bravely had 17 inches of her hair cut off for charity.

Kimberley Ellis, 11, was watched by crowds in Lumley Road on Thursday, supported by the Mayor of Skegness Coun Dick Edginton.

Skegness Carnival Princess Kimberley Ellis wearing her new haircut with price at the carnival children's disco. ANL-160822-084243001

As well as being in the Carnival Parade, Kimberly had been in the spotlight all week but didn’t shy away from the cameras while she had her first proper haircut by Lisa from Just Cuts since she was born.

Mum Penny Brown said: “Kimberley was fine but I was an emotional wreck. She’s never had any more then 2cm trimmed off her hair since she was born. This was her first full haircut and I’m so proud of her.”

As well as raising more than £278, the hair is being donated to the Little Princess Trust to make a wig for a child with cancer.

The Standard spoke to Kimberly while she was travelling on a coach to Treasure Island in Cleethorpes - a treat for her work at the carnival and for having her haircut for charity.

She said: “My friend’s grandad died from cancer and when I heard about the Princess Trust I wanted to have my hair cut to raise some money and make another little girl happy.

“I am so grateful to Janice Sutton for giving me the confidence to be able to get up and help others and so many others who helped and supported me. I love my new haircut but it feels a bit funny now I can feel the ends of it when I’m brushing it. If it’s grown enough in a couple of years time, I’ll do it again.”