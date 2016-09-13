Call for badger cull to protect homes in Wainfleet

A call is being made for a badger cull following claims about the amount of damage being done along a river in Wainfleet.

This follows a Freedom of Information request by Coun Chris Pain which revealed the amount of public money being spent by the Environment Agency on moving badgers from along the River Steeping.

According to Coun Pain, the government issues culling licences where there is a risk of tuberculosis but not to protect infrastructure from flood risk.

He said: “Spending £3.5million to move 12 badger sets is absolutely ridiculous. We should be able to move them straight away or cull them.

”In addition silt is mounting up along the river to unacceptable levels. Lives are at risk and something must be done.”

The call comes along with concerns about flooding by Skegness Town Council. Coun John Byford at a meeting on Wednesday said he was horrified to see Skegness listed in the top 10 places at risk of getting flooded.

He referred to the torrential rain over a recent Saturday which saw four inches of rain and flooding in streets across the town. He said: “This is a serious issue. We are seeing more and more development but this is happening every year.”

The matter is being referred to the Direction and Strategy committee for further discussion.