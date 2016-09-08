Boston and Skegness MP ‘pleased there will be no attempts to remain in the EU’ after Brexit

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman has reiterated his stance that there should not be a second referendum on the UK’s membership of the Eurpoean Union following Brexit.

During a debate about the referendum rules, Mr Warman on Monday said that calls to have a second referendum would not only be going against democracy, but would also bring a great sense of dis-empowerment locally, given that Boston and Skegness had the highest leave vote of all Parliamentary constituencies.

Afterwards, he said: “While I do understand that many people in our area and across the country were disappointed with the outcome of the referendum, the result was reached democratically and must be respected.

“I was pleased that Robin Walker MP, one of the ministers in the new Department for Exiting the European Union, explicitly confirmed that there will be no second referendum, no attempts to remain in the EU and no attempts to re-join by the back door.

“We must now look forward towards securing the best possible exit deal for the UK, and I will certainly be monitoring the Government’s progress closely.”