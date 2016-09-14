Bars in Skegness support police to deter drug users

Police are working with the owners of Skegness bars and clubs to send out a strong message that drugs will not be tolerated on the premises.

Two special operations have taken place across the town to prevent and detect drug use in popular nightspots.

A special operation in Skegness to prevent the use of drugs on licensed premises. ANL-160909-131626001

Run in conjunction with East Lindsey District Council, the operations – on Friday, August 19 and Saturday, September 3 – involved the use of a drug testing machine and a police drugs dog.

The machine was placed at the entrances to licensed premises in the town and all patrons were tested by having their hands swabbed as a condition of entry to the venue.

If the reading was above a certain level, they were denied entry and searched by police.

The police dog conducted patrols of the seafront and Lumley Road areas and identified people who may be in possession of drugs.

On August 19, 128 samples were taken, resulting in 13 positives – 11 for cocaine, with seven over the agreed alarm level of 1.5; one heroin; and one THC.

On September 3,397 samples were taken, with 17 positives for cocaine, five below intervention limit, and one MDMA.

Coast neighbourhood policing Insp Colin Haigh said: “Lincolnshire police is determined to send a strong message to drug users and suppliers that Skegness is a family resort and drug use will not be tolerated.

“We will robustly deal with any person found in possession of drugs but at the same time we can divert people to our partner agencies and charities where help is available.

“The use of the drug testing machines and the police dog is an excellent, high profile way for the towns licensees to send a strong message to their customers that drugs are not tolerated on the premises.”

Insp Haigh said he was grateful to the licensees in the town who supported the operations. He said: “I would like to thank the licensees in the town for the tremendous support that they have given to the police and our partner agencies in organising this initiative and I plan to organise regular events throughout the year”.

Taj Bola, owner of LA Cafe which took part in the operation, said: “We welcome the operation and believe it will have a positive impact on the town.

“The resort has a terrific reputation of attracting people from all over the country and this sends out an important message.

“It fills our long-term goal to make Skegness a safe and enjoyable night out for all ages.

“We have a tremendous relationship with local officers and through this partnership we can achieve the best possible result.”