Appeal after woman in 90s burgled in Chapel St Leonards for second time in a week

An elderly woman in Chapel St Leonards has been burgled for bthe second time in a week.

The woman was first targeted in Sea Bank Road in the early hours of Saturday morning and then again today.

A pane of glass was smashed to gain entry and an untidy search made while the victim was sleeping. Cash and jewellery was stolen.

Chief Inspector Jim Tyner said: “Any burglary is distressing for the victim but to be a repeat victim within a matter of days is especially traumatic for a lady in her 90s.

“It is a cowardly offender who would target such a vulnerable victim and I would urge anyone with information about who may be responsible for either incident to come forward”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer, DC James Addison, by calling 101 and quoting incident number 29 of 24th August.