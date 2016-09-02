Appeal after ‘large amount of cash’ stolen in Skegness burglary

Police are appealing for information following a high value commercial burglary in Skegness.
Overnight between August 29-30, the offenders gained entry to the rear of a shop on Lumley Road and targetted the safe.
A large amount of cash was stolen during the burglary, said police.
Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Det Con Gemma Skipworth, at Skegness CID, on 101, quoting incident number 53 of August 30.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.