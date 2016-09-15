Air ambulance roadshow to visit towns across Lincolnshire next week

National Air Ambulance week starts on Monday and the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance team are visiting towns across the county.

These lifesaving guys and girls need no introduction from us so lets cut straight to where and when you can meet them, support them and show your appreciation:

Roadshow dates:

Sunday 18th September - Lincoln - High Street & City Square

Monday 19th September Sleaford - Market Place

Tuesday 20th September Market Rasen - Tesco

Tuesday 20th September Gainsborough – Marshal’s Yard

Wednesday 21st September Boston – Market Place

Wednesday 21st September Louth – Market Place

Thursday 22nd September Grimsby – Freshney Place

Thursday 22nd September Horncastle – Market Place

Friday 23rd September Stamford – Market Place

Friday 23rd September Skegness – Hildreds Centre

Saturday 24th September Lincoln – St Marks Retail Park

Saturday 24th September Spalding – M&S Food, Winfrey Ave and Springfields Bodyshop

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance hopes local communities will pop by to say hello, have a chat, buy a tombola ticket and find out how every one of us can help save a life.

From volunteering opportunities and fundraising ideas, to getting to know more about the vital life saving service, the charity hopes the tour will be a great success.

They’re also hoping that people will bring along items that the charity could sell to raise much-needed funds. They’re asking people to search their sheds, attics and garages for quality items the charity could use in raffles and tombolas, or sell in their shops.

NAAW 2016 is a great opportunity to give your local Air Ambulance charity a national voice, promoting all of the hard work that goes on not only during NAAW but every single day of the year.

The charity will set up their tents and trailers from 10am until 3pm each day. More information on how people can help save a life can be found at: www.ambucopter.org.uk/NAAW

And that’s not all! The charity’s shops throughout Lincolnshire will be holding Mega Summer Clearance Sales. To find your nearest Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance charity shop visit: www.ambucopter.org.uk/shops

Karen Jobling, Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance CEO said: “National Air Ambulance Week has now become a regular feature on people’s event calendars and there are so many different ways that people can get involved.

“Some of our supporters hold mufti or dress down days at school or within the workplace and others organise their own events or set themselves a challenge and ask their friends to sponsor them.

“We’re hoping that members of our communities will come along to support our Roadshow. They can be dressed in whatever they like! We just want to talk with and say thank you to everyone out there who helps keep our Ambucopter flying and saving lives everyday.”