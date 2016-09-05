£5.7m scheme ease traffic pressure on A52 in Skegness starts

A £5.7million improvement scheme aimed at reducing pressure on roads in the Skegness and Ingoldmells area has started.

The three-year project, dubbed Go Skegness, will incorporate much-needed improvements along the A52, including new and extended bus lanes, bus stops, footpaths and cycle paths.

Today sees the first phase of a new cycle path at Gibraltar Road, which will see a significant upgrade to the existing footpath.

Further work to be undertaken this year will be:

- A52 Bus Lane extension to connect the two existing bus lanes from Old Roman Bank south for 700m

- Improvements to Walls Lane Bus Stop

- Upgrade of the cycle path from Butlins to North Shore Road

- Improvements to Lumley Road Bus Stops

- Extension of the Roman Bank Bus Layby in Ingoldmells

- Further work to complete the Gibraltar Road cycle path

The project has been made possible thanks to £4m of funding secured by the Greater Lincolnshire LEP from the Government’s Single Local Growth Fund and will be carried out during the autumn and winter months so as not to adversely impact holiday season traffic.

Executive member for highways and transportation, Coun Richard Davies, said: “This much-needed project will enable us to not only improve the main route to the coast, it will also allow us to support our local bus operators and those who choose to cycle or walk along these routes. During summer months traffic increases significantly along the coast and it is clear that something needs to be done to alleviate congestion and establish sustainable transport options. This project will hopefully go a long way to achieving this aim.”

As well as addressing highways issues, the project will also support the coastal economy by unlocking potential growth opportunities.

Coun Colin Davie, executive member for Economic Development, added: “Tourism is booming on the east coast, and these improvements will help to ensure this upward trend continues. Tourism is a cornerstone of the Lincolnshire economy, bringing in well in excess of £1 billion a year, so the benefits of these works will be felt countywide.”

Information on the project and others in Lincolnshire can be found here .