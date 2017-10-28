Local charity rides in to open new B&M store in Skegness

A local charity which campaigns to get cyclists to wear helmets is to go the extra mile and become VIPs for the day when B&M opens its new store in Skegness.

Mark and Ryan Smith of the Ryan Smith Foundation will be special guests at the opening on Friday, November 3 - along with the Mayor of Skegness, Coun Danny Brookes.

B&M's new store in Skegness opens on Friday, November 3. ANL-171027-180540001

B&M will be the third store to open its doors on the Burgh Road Retail Park, following Aldi and Wednesday’s opening of the M&S Foodhall. Pets At Home is due to open in the New Year.

Staff at the new B&M store picked the Ryan Smith Foundation to be their chosen charity for the grand opening.

On 22 July 2013, Ryan Smith suffered severe injuries in a cycling accident. His injuries could have been lessened if he was wearing a helmet and his family set up The Ryan Smith Foundation to promote helmet safety awareness and help raise money for those with brain injuries and their families.

In addition to opening the new store, the representatives will received £250 worth of B&M vouchers as a thank you for taking part and for all their hard work in the local community.

Store manager, Richard Brooksby, said: “The team from The Ryan Smith Foundation really stood out for us as they go the extra mile for the local community. We wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work they do.

“We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”

He also commented: “The new team have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day and we can’t wait to get the doors open next Friday and show customers their new B&M Skegness.”

The newly developed store has undergone a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme and created 60 jobs for local people.

B&M is one of the UK’s fastest growing retailers and customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food & drink, home ware, pet products, health & beauty and seasonal ranges.

The store will also boast an extensive DIY, decorating and furniture range.