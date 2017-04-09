Lizzy Banks crowned Tour of the Wolds women’s winner

Lizzy Banks of SunSport Velo stormed through the Lincolnshire Wolds to take the win in the Tour of the Wolds event held in Louth today (Sunday).

Part of the British Cycling National Women’s Series, Lizzy Banks was joined on the podium by Anna Christian from Drops Cycling Team who came in second and Chanel Mason of Storey Racing was third.

Tour of the Wolds Women's Race: Winner Lizzy Bank (centre) pictured with Anna Christian (left) who came in second and Chanel Mason (right) was third. Photo: John Aron.

Overall 109 female cyclists took on the Lincolnshire Wolds and the tough 62m ride - But huge crowds roared as the female pro cyclists sped back into the town centre.

The ride took just over three hours and makes up round one of the women’s series.

Sadly Olympic gold medallist Dame Sarah Storey didn’t make the medals today, but Chanel Mason from Storey Racing, Dame Sarah’s team did.

Here we have a short interview with Lizzy following her win.

The professional men’s race is currently underway in the Lincolnshire Wolds and we will bring you an interview with the winner a little later on this afternoon.