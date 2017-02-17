Lincolnshire weather: Tropical air to make county hotter than Spain

Temperatures are set to soar in Lincolnshire as tropical air warms the county, making it hotter than parts of Spain.

The mercury will rise through the weekend and peak on Monday with potential highs of 14C anticipated.

That would make Lincolnshire hotter than Madrid, the Spanish capital.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Hotter air will blow up from the tropical areas of the Atlantic.”

“The weather will start to heat up on Saturday, it may cool on Sunday, and peak in the mid-teens on Monday.

“The East will have the best of the sunshine and drier conditions and. The West will be wetter and windier.”

The sudden mild weather is expected to beat the region’s warmest days of the year so far.

The hotter temperatures mark a pleasant change from the freezing windchill of the previous weekend.