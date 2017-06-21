Lincolnshire Show in full swing

Thousands of people have been flocking to the first day of the 2017 Lincolnshire Show as it opened its gates this morning at 8am just north of Lincoln.

Advanced tickets sales have been up this year according to organisers for the popular two-day event, held today (Wednesday) and tomorrow, to celebrate the best of rural Lincolnshire with a mixture of entertainment, food, shopping, music and farm life.

Around 600 exhibitors will be trading at the Lincolnshire Show alongside a host of exciting performances and attractions, including Broke FMX, the UK’s top ranked freestyle motocross riders, who are returning to the show by popular demand. The audience will be able to see the thrill seekers jump up to 35 feet in the air while pulling acrobatic stunts over 100 feet gaps on both days of the event.

Jayne Southall, CEO of Lincolnshire Showground, said: “With such a wide range of attractions, stands and non-stop entertainment over the two days, there is something for everyone, whether young or old, a returning or a first-time visitor. We’re delighted to be welcoming not only large scale attractions but also a wide range of local businesses to showcase their products to the public.

“We’re always looking to develop the Lincolnshire Show whilst keeping the charm of a traditional agricultural, county show, and we’re delighted to be introducing even more new features to this year’s event.”

One of these new attractions is the machinery parade, which will be held in the Main Ring and named Man and Machines in Motion. The narrated display will demonstrate how farmers use machinery to produce forage in modern farming today, showing off the newest and latest machinery from harvesters to mowers.

Also newis the show’s very first pop-up restaurant, hosted by award winning chef, Steven Bennett. Steven and his team will be bringing his Grimsby-based restaurant, The Comfy Duck, to serve his Lincolnshire-themed take on breakfast, brunch and afternoon tea, plus a gin and fizz bar.

Further highlights include the launch of the Lincoln Knights’ Trail Education Programme, with over 40 half-sized Knights, all sponsored by local schools, making an appearance around the show before being moved to their trail locations across the city for the summer. The Lincolnshire Showground’s Knight, named ‘Show Us What You’ve Got’ is also be on display for visitors.

Jayne continued: “Now in our 133rd year as a county show, we really enjoy celebrating our agricultural roots as well as all that’s great about Lincolnshire. With so many trade stands, live entertainment, cooking demonstrations, aviation attractions and activities for our younger visitors, this year’s show will be another action-packed event.”

For more information on tickets visit www.lincolnshireshow.co.uk