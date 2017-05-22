Lincolnshire set to enjoy highest temperatures since last September

Britons should be able to bask in the hottest temperatures since September when a wave of warm air moves across the country in the coming days, forecasters have predicted.

The working week will be book-ended by the best of the weather, with highs of up to 22C expected in Lincolnshire on Friday.

But then the bank holiday weekend is looking even better with highs in the county of 24C on Saturday and 23C on Sunday.

Much of England and Wales will enjoy temperatures in the 20s throughout the week, with only the odd shower predicted in the west of the country.

Alex Burkill, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Monday is looking like a pretty good day across much of the country, with a good deal of sunshine.

“We could see highs of 25C (77F) in London, the East Midlands and East Anglia, which will get the best of the weather.

“There will be some patchy drizzle on Tuesday and Wednesday when temperatures dip a couple of degrees maybe, but by Thursday we expect to see things on the rise again.

“If we reach 26C (78.8F) then we will have the hottest day of the year so far, but it is Friday which is shaping up to see temperatures peaking.

“We are looking at the high 20s - possibly 27C - with warm air coming up from the south. It’s going to feel pretty good.”