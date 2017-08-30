Lincolnshire police officer faces misconduct panel today

The misconduct hearing into a Louth police officer, who admitted drink-driving while off duty, is due to take place today (Wednesday).

Police Constable Rebecca Stevenson, 33, was fined £500 and banned from driving for 17 months after she pleaded guilty to drink-driving in Saltfleetby on July 2.

Stevenson admitted the offence at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on July 18. She was immediately suspended from duty.

A ‘fast track’ misconduct panel hearing will be held in public on the grounds of alleged ‘discreditable conduct’.

The hearing will take place at Lincolnshire Police’s headquarters in Nettleham.

