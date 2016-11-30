Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue welcomes newest recruits

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue’s latest group of recruits has successfully completed 32 days of intensive training.

The group of eight new on-call firefighters have completed their training at the Waddington Training Centre near Lincoln, and will now join fire crews at stations across the county.

During the pass out parade, held on Sunday at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue HQ, the newly qualified firefighters showcased their skills and techniques by undertaking a practice drill before being presented with their certificates.

Nick Borrill, chief fire officer at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “Our intensive training course is designed to ensure recruits are prepared for the demands of being a modern firefighter and are able to start work at their stations and serve their area right away.

“The course covers many topics, including: firefighter basic skills, ladder and pump drills, working from heights, Road Traffic Collisions, occupational first aid, legislation and health and safety.

“We are delighted to welcome them to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and wish them all the best for the future.”

Cllr Nick Worth, executive member for Fire and Rescue at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “As a councillor, it gives me great pride in seeing local people compelled to give something back to keep their communities safe.

“I would like to wish the new recruits all the very best as they embark on their new career with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and personally congratulate them on passing the comprehensive training programme to become a retained firefighter. They should all be very proud of their achievements.”

The course that the new recruits took part in is just one of the four which take place each year and applications are now being taken for the course in March.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue is recruiting for on-call firefighters across the county. To find out more call 0800 3580 204 or visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lfr