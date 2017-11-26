Lights, camera, action - good times set to roll in Spilsby

The community of Spilsby have spoken and their greatest wish will soon be seen on the ‘big screen’.

A survey was held in July by the Community Led Plan team to see what residents thought would make the town better.

Bonny Smith, who is secretary for the team, said: “On top of the list was a cinema so we’ve managed to organise a film company that will bring a pop-up cinema to the Franklin Hall in January.

“Spilsby Town Council has donated £400 to the cost of the first film but we have yet to decide on what that will be.

“However, there is a good choice, so we hope the public will come along and support us.”

The team launched its Time for Change campaign with a big clean-up in the town in September, supported by the local fire brigade.

They were out again yesterday (Saturday) supporting the Christmas Market and Lights Switch-on, run in conjunction with Spilsby Town Council.

Bonny said: “It’s a very exciting time for the town. “We have a very proactive team and the public will see things are happening.”