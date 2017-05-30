Lighter Les is Man of the Year in Skegness

A Skegness slimming club member has been voted Man of the Year after losing nearly three stone in 14 weeks.

Les Merifield won the votes of other members at Slimming World in the competition.

There are six male members in the group and the other nominee was James Porter who, like Les, attends meetings with his wife.

Consultant Caryn Reavy said there were just six weeks between the two but Les had consistently lost weight every week, even over the festive period when he still enjoyed his Christmas dinner.

Les told the group that he had joined originally to support his wife, Katrina, but as a builder, he was conscious that being overweight was affecting his job as he was getting out of breath.

He loves cooking and has found food optimizing really easy, because he still enjoys all his favourite meals like spaghetti bolognaise, full English breakfast and fish and chips.

Earlier this year Les and Katrina were also voted the group Couple of the Year and said they enjoy spending time in the kitchen together trying out new recipes.

For information about the group, call Caryn on 07958743532, or pop along to a meeting St Paul’s Baptist Church Hall, Beresford Avenue, Skegness, on Thursday evenings at 7.30pm.