Lift is fixed for disabled in Skegness thanks to donations

A Skegness leisure club is ‘over the moon’ after receiving funds to repair the lift on its only mini bus.

Alive and Kicking provides social and sporting activities for adults with learning disabilities in and around Lincolnshire.

It only has one mini bus which it uses to take members on trips.

About a year and a half ago, the tail lift became damaged, with a repair bill in the thousands of pounds.

The lift has now been fixed thanks to fundraising efforts, as well as £2,000 from Anderby Charity Entertainers, and £2,300 in anonymous donations.

Gary Lineker, a volunteer at Alive and Kicking, said: “It is an absolute blessing.

“Everyone is over the moon that the bus is up and running.”