Lifeboat Week saving lives along Skegness coast

Visitors are helping to keep the coast safe by supporting Lifeboat Week in Skegness.

A 16ft model of the old Skegness lifeboat the Lincolnshire Poacher has been on display outside The Hildreds Shopping Centre to increase awareness of the charity.

To date the superb craftmanship of the Lincolnshire Poacher has helped raise more than £800,000 for the Royal National Lifeboat Institiution.

Volunteers at the Lifeboat Station in Tower Esplanade are winding up the week with a fundraising event on Sunday.

The fun starts at 10am, where there will be a host of stalls and games for all ages to enjoy. including ‘Hook a duck’ and the ever popular ‘Wine or Water?’.

There will also be cake stalls and a display model boats in the Lifeboat Station.

Crew from the RNLI and HM Coastguard will be there all day to talk to visitors.

A live demonstration of the charity’s new Shannon class lifeboat and the station’s fast, inflatable D class lifeboat will take place at 3pm from Central Beach.

The RNLI provides a 24-hour search and rescue service in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland from 236 lifeboat stations, including four along the River Thames and inland lifeboat stations at Loch Ness, Lough Derg, Enniskillen and Lough Ree.

Additionally the RNLI has more than 1,000 lifeguards on over 180 beaches around the UK and operates a specialist flood rescue team, which can respond anywhere across the UK and Ireland when inland flooding puts lives at risk.

Adam Holmes, of Skegness RNLI, said: “We rely heavily on activities such a Flag Day to raise money for the charity.”