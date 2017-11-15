Library near Skegness prepares for new £160k chapter

Groundworks have begun in Tinkers Green, Burgh le Marsh, in preparation for a building which will house the community’s library and the town clerk’s office.

The £160,000 modular building will be delivered at the end of this month, with the library expected to open there in the New Year.

The volunteer-run resource is currently housed in the Burgh Community Complex. The group took over the library’s operation from Lincolnshire County Council in November 2015.

Mayor of Burgh Le Marsh Coun Neil Cooper said: “This is a landmark development for Burgh le Marsh. The Town Council have committed their full support to the library service in Burgh Le Marsh. And it is a opportunity to form a new council office which is available to all.”

Julie Peach, chairman of the Library Volunteers Group, said: “We are all very excited to be involved in this project. The new library will provide even more opportunities to deliver an excellent service to our customers in Burgh Le Marsh.”

Pictured from left is Burgh le Marsh town councillor Ricky Gandecha, Dave Drury, project manager, Coun Cooper, Julie Peach, sitting on the digger, and Coun Jimmy Brookes, deputy mayor, standing on digger.