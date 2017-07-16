LETTERS: My care at hospital was first class

Last Sunday morning ( July 2), I was suddenly taken seriously ill at home. An ambulance crew attended promptly, assessed me thoroughly and took me to Boston Pilgrim Hospital. There I was further assessed after a short wait by the nursing staff and doctor on duty in the Accident and Emergency Department and to my astonishment was referred to a Consultant who saw me and told me that he would carry out the necessary procedure later that afternoon, after finishing treating patients whom he was already seeing in his clinic. This was carried out successfully and I was subsequently admitted to first an Admission Ward and subsequently a Medical Ward for observation and treatment.

At every point I found the standard of care to be outstanding. Facilities and equipment are modern and first class. All the staff who cared for me were knowledgeable and efficient and also very good humoured and caring – from the paramedic to the nurses, doctors and domestic staff.

I cannot speak too highly of the staff whom I encountered. We are very lucky to have such outstanding people and facilities available to us.

Wojciech Pisarski

Burgh le Marsh

thankyou

Couple were so helpful

I am a single parent and I was struggling home with many heavy shopping bags and was really struggling in the heat.

I stopped for a rest, the bags were just so heavy they had cut into my arms, when a truly wonderful lovely older couple pulled up. The gentleman jumped out grabbed my bags and said “come on lets get you home”, with no thought or care to how far I had to go.

They took me all the way home.... I was so grateful.

I gave them a kiss and a huge thankyou, but I just wish I could do more. It totally puts my faith back in humanity.

So to a true lady and gentleman thankyou so so much.

Louise Johnston

via Facebook

