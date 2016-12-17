LETTER: Plans for maternity services are ‘plain stupid’

Proposals to move consultant-led maternity services from Pilgrim Hospital to Lincoln appear to be poorly thought out.

A lot of woman need consultant-led care throughout their pregnancy, especially those who classed as high risk.

What happens if a woman is in labour and suddenly needs a consultant? No-one can predict how pregnancy and birth will progress and to take these services away from Pilgrim is plain stupid. What about those woman who give birth quickly? There’s no way they’ll make it to Lincoln.

Boston has a growing population; we need to keep full maternity services here.

My last baby arrived in 63 minutes and needed special care. Pilgrim saved his life.

Carrie Jennings

Facebook