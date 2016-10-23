LETTER: Boots once had a library

Did you know that Boots the chemist once had subscription libraries within its stores? Skegness was home to one of these libraries.

Established in 1899 by Florence Boot, they thrived for 67 years. Their heyday was during the inter-war years, when more than 400 branches flourished throughout the UK.

My recently published book, Lipsticks and Library Books, tells the story of these libraries and recounts many entertaining anecdotes from former staff and customers.

One of these was provided by a young Skegness subscriber, who took books out during the late 1940s.

Jackie Winter

Blandford Forum, Dorset