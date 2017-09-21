Let them eat cake! Forget calories at charity coffee morning in Wainfleet

Forget counting calories - fundraising for cake lovers’ favourite charity is beginning in Wainfleet this week.

Volunteers have been busy baking to tempt us with cake and tea and coffee at the Wainfleet Library Tea Rooms tomorrow (Friday).

The World's Biggest Coffee Morning is taking place next Friday, September 29. ANL-170921-153437001

The are getting in early to raise funds for the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support next Friday, September 29.

Tomorrow’s event takes place from 10am to 12noon.

So far we know of two events taking place on the 29th.

Skegness Fire Station will not only selling cake and hot drinks but also offering fire safety advice and recruitment information.

Pop along to the main reception in Churchill Avenue between 9.30am and 12.30pm to support this event. There will also be a child’s colouring corner.

A coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support is also taking place next Friday at Snapdragons Florist in High Street from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

l Are you holding an event? Email chrissie.redford@jpress.co.uk