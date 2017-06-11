‘Let’s make our town great again’: Spilsby traders make plea

Spilsby businesses and traders are uniting to bring a spirit of optimism back to the market town.

Concerned about criticism of the town, the Spilsby Business Partnership (SBP) is looking at ways of improving the appearance of the town and make the visitor experience one to remember.

It was in 2011 that the Partnership was last active, but chairman Sue Clarke said: “Spilsby is full of great and unique shops, businesses and food suppliers, with cafe culture, pub grub, fish and chips, Indian, Italian, pizza and Chinese food.

“The SBP are exploring ways of improving the look of the town, such as more hanging baskets and traders taking on the responsibility for the space outside their own business premises.

“It is a tough time in the current economic climate for businesses to survive and thrive but the SBP is determined that Spilsby will not suffer..”

Some of the ideas brought up at a recent meeting include:

l New Life Centre holding courses to learn more about harnessing the power of social media to encourage visitors.

l A pop up market or shops every so often

l Encourage a food market – maybe French or German to tie in with our twinning towns

l More and better signs and promotions to show the way to visit our historic market town

l More events in town, such as the recent and very successful Bike Night and, of course, the Spilsby Show held in July

Anyone with ideas can email geraldinewillis@outlook.com