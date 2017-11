Fire cadets from Skegness found a creative way to salute the brave for Remembrance Sunday.

They used a fire hose to create this beautiful poppy. Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: “Our Skegness Fire Cadets honouring those who have sacrificed themselves (and those still fighting) to secure and protect our freedom #LestWeForget.”

For Remembrance day services across the Skegness area, visit here.