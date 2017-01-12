LATEST: Red storm alert in Donna Nook, Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea and Chapel St Leonards

A red ‘flood warning’ is now in force for a stretch of the east coast of Lincolnshire, from Donna Nook down to Chapel St Leonards.

The level of alert has increased, as the stretch of coast between Donna Nook and Gibraltar Point had previously been amber.

The Environment Agency has declared that ‘immediate action’ is required in the red alert area.

Affected residents are being urged to take action for their own safety.

A flood alert from the Environment Agency said: “Stormy conditions are forecast, resulting in a large tidal surge moving down the Lincolnshire East Coast on Friday.

“This will lead to high tidal levels along the coast at Mablethorpe.

“The high tides combined with strong winds could result in large waves and significant overtopping of the sea defences. The public are advised to stay away from the coast for their safety.

“Coastal conditions should ease by Sunday, however, we are continuing to monitor the situation and will update this message as the situation changes.”

• Visit our website throughout the day for further updates.