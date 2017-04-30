Latest conservation awards for park

Conservation of the planet and its wildlife are proving to be long-term residents at an Ingoldmells holiday park.

This follows the latest ‘green’ honours presented to Skegness Water Leisure Park, in Wall’s Lane.

The attraction has for a ninth time received a Gold Certificate under the David Bellamy Conservation Awards Scheme (DBCAS).

The initiative rewards holiday parks for the work they have done to the protect and enhance Britain’s natural environment.

Alongside this, the park has – for a second year running – been declared a ‘honey bee friendly park’.

This is through a scheme launched last year by the DBCAS in partnership with the British Beekeepers Association and has been given in light of such steps taken by the park as allowing areas to grow wild.

John Chappell, park spokesman, said: “This is a major achievement for us. When we first opened the park more than 25 years ago, we purposefully tried to balance the needs of nature and the environment with the needs of our visitors.”

He paid tribute the to the ‘hard working’ ground staff and visitors at the park for their part in the latest awards.