Last chance to vote for best place to eat in Skegness

Time is running out to make your favourite place to eat a winner at this year’s Skegness Business Awards.

Judges are putting the ‘Best Place to Eat’ category to the people’s vote after receiving 12 entries.

If you want yours to win please go to the website and give them your vote Taj Bola, owner of category sponsor The Royal Hotel

Overall entries for the awards, organised by Skegness Partnership, have now closed and judges have been busy shortlisting the categories.

Partnership secretary Judy Chapman said: “We had so many entries in the Best Place to Eat category that the judges couldn’t possibly eat their way around them all, so we are turning to those who really know where to go for the best meals - the customers.

“We want them to help us chose the winner by voting in a poll on our website.”

Taj Bola, owner of category sponsor The Royal Hotel, said: “I’m delighted that so many people have nominated their favourite place to eat. If you want yours to win please go to the website and give them your vote. They will be very grateful for your thanks and support.”

Judges will choose their top three with the help of a specifically tailored score sheet to ensure fairness and consistency throughout.

The three finalists will then be contacted within the next week or so.

Arrangements will then be made for the judges to visit them and learn more about the businesses.

The ‘Best New Business’ category is overseen by the main sponsor of the event, Hodgkinsons Solicitors.

Chloe Sullivan, of Hodgkinsons Solicitors, said: “It was great to see so many nominations for the ‘best new business’ category as it really goes to show what opportunities are out there for business people and entrepreneurs alike. “There is a lot of business to be gained from such a busy seaside resort and it is fantastic to see this being taken advantage of with such successful new businesses starting out.

“We are looking forward to meeting with our three finalists and getting to know them and their business.”

Voting for the ‘Best Place to East’ will be live for just two more days.

Awards will be presented at a ceremony in November.

For further information and to vote in the poll, visit skegnessbusinessa wards.co.uk