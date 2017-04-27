Last brick in wall at £2m housing scheme for retired in Skegness

Construction of a new £2million housing scheme in Skegness for retired people is well on its way to completion.

A milestone final brick has now been laid, with official opening of the new development in Scarborough Avenue planned for September.

Seventeen purpose built retirement apartments and a holiday home for older people with support needs are being built by Lincolnshire construction company Lindum for LACE Housing.

Nick Chambers, chief executive for LACE Housing, was invited by Lindum Site Manager, Chris Hammett, to lay the last brick.

He said: “Thanks to the support we have received from key partners we are delighted to see this new facility for the over 55s now becoming a reality.

“The accommodation has been specifically designed to meet the needs of older people and, when you take into consideration the excellent location close to the seafront and town centre, it provides a wonderful place to live in your retirement.

“With the addition of communal facilities and features incorporated to support independent living, we eagerly await residents moving in later this summer.”

Simon Gregory, MD of Lindum Construction, said “The accommodation being built will go some way in responding to the increasing need for quality, affordable housing for the increasing, aging population and hopefully create a catalyst for future projects.”

The development has been made possible thanks to funding from East Lindsey District Council, the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, the Homes and Communities Agency and the Herbert William Sollitt Memorial Trust.

Over the 56-week build programme Lindum has employed on average 30 tradespeople a day, all sourced from the local region, and this includes Lindum construction and other specialist service teams.