Language course to help migrants make friends in Skegness

A course in basic English starts this week to help migrants in Skegness make friends.

Skegness Polish Educational Association has organised a six-week Basic English for Speakers of Other Languages course, starting tomorrow (Thursday) at the Surestart Children’s Centre on Brunswick Drive.

Wojciech Pisarski, association chairman, said: “Skegness is now home to many migrants from Commonwealth countries and from the Eastern European countries that joined the European Union in 2004.

“Many of them find it ifficult to make friends in the wider community due to their poor grasp of English.

“We believe that this course will help such people to communicate better with English people and integrate into the host community better.

“We hope to follow this course with more advanced courses in English and in British citizenship. All will be welcome from all backgrounds.

“We have been fortunate to obtain support for the course from Surestart, which means that it will be free of charge.”

The course starts at 5.30pm. For further information ring 01754 810393.