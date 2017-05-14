Lancaster’s new paintwork

Aviation enthusiasts got their first look up close and personal to the much-loved Lancaster Just Jane following extensive restoration work.

Work on the Avro Lancaster NX611 has been ongoing for several years as part of a £3.5 million project – with the aircraft most recently being repainted.

Lancaster taxi run and large model aircraft flying day at East Kirkby Aviation Heritage Centre.

Crowds gathered at East Kirkby’s Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre over the Bank Holiday weekend to see it out of the hangar and making taxi runs. There was also a large model airshow display for visitors to enjoy.

Lancaster taxi run and large model aircraft flying day at East Kirkby Aviation Heritage Centre. Paul Needham of Freiston with his 66% scale Bede8 model plane.