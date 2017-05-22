Labour candidate for Boston and Skegness attends beach clean in memory of Joe Cox

Labour’s candidate for Boston and Skegness in the General Election showed his support for a beach clean held in memory of murdered MP Joe Cox by taking part in the event.

Paul Kenny joined a group of volunteers from the Skegness and district We Want Coastal Access For All group on North Beach near Xsite Skatepark on Saturday morning.

Phil Gaskell member CAFA Winthorpe and Paul Maskall Chairman Coastal Access for All. ANL-170522-101536001

Paul Marshall, of the group, said: “We decided that we would dedicate the beach clean to the memory of Joe Cox, the MP who was murdered just a year ago.

“Joe embodied the community spirit that we try to encourage in Cafa and her death was a tragedy.

“We were happy to have Paul Kenny with us who is standing as MP for Labour in the Skegness and Boston seat.

“We had some very good discussions with the many people enjoying the walk along the sea front and who were very appreciative of our efforts to keep the Sea View walk and beach free of litter.

“Thanks also go to volunteers from the Storehouse church, the Spar in Winthorpe and individuals who helped us clear a large quantity of unwanted waste from our beach.

“Our next beach cleans will be at the end of July.”

Conservative candidate Matt Warman is planning to visit Skegness tomorrow (Tuesday).

Other candidates for the Boston and Skegness seat in the General Election are (in alphabetical order) are:

Ryan Perkins, Bryan Perkins Winthorpe and Tony Perkins, of Winthorpe SPA, at a beach clean in Skegness. ANL-170522-101509001

l Mike Gilbert for the newly-formed Blue Revolution Party.

l Victoria Percival for the Green Party.

l Philip Smith for the Liberal Democrats.

l Paul Nuttall for UKIP.