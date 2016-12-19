Knit-ivity raffle in aid of Guides

A knitted nativity scene is being raffled in Alford in support of local Girlguiding.

The piece has been created by the Knitter Natter group, which meets fortnightly in the Alford Craft Market Centre, in West Street.

The group is led by Margaret Taylor. Other group members Annie Moss, Carol Foster and Pam Barnell helped with knitting the figures and their clothing, while Margaret’s husband Phil made the stable.

The scene is on display in the centre’s shop during the run-up to Christmas.

Raffle tickets are on sale in the shop and are priced at £1 per ticket, with all proceeds going to local Girlguiding.

The raffle draw takes place at the shop on Christmas Eve.

The Knitter Natter group is currently on its winter break after having its last session of the year on Friday. Its next meeting will take place on Friday, February 3.

For more on Alford Craft Market Centre, go to www.alfordcraftmarket.co.uk.