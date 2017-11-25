Kirks Quality Foods is Skegness Business of the Year

A family butchers that has been in the town for more than 40 years is Skegness Business of the Year.

Kirks Quality Foods took the crown at a glittering ceremony at the Seaview Park Hotel last night.

It was a double celebration for the the High Street butchers as earlier in the evening they also won Retailer of the Year.

There were 10 categories in this year’s Skegness Business Awards, organised by Skegness Partnership and sponsored by Hodgkinsons Solicitors.

Other winners were:

Best New Business (Hodgkinsons) - NK Photo Booth and Events

Health and Beauty Business Award (LVA) - Beautique

Accommodation of the Year (Rest assured/ SECHWA) - Savoy Hotel

Business Person of the Year (Skegness and district Chamber of Trade and Commerce) - Taj Bola

Retailer of the Year (Fix Auto) - Kirks Quality Foods

Chef of the Year (Booker) - Mario Cantelmi

Customer Care Award (Stagecoach) - People First Mobility

Learning Achiever of the Year (First College) - Paula Swain

Best Entertainment (Duncan and Toplis) - Grosvenor House Hotel Events

Best Place to Eat (The Royal Hotel) - San Rufo’s

* For the full story and reaction, see Wednesday’s Skegness Standard