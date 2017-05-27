Kinif attack victim from Skegness says life goes on

A Skegness man in his 50s who had his face slashed with a knife, was tied up and robbed in his home says he has no time for reliving the horror of the attack.

The man, who prefers not to be named because of the seriousness of the incident, spoke to The Standard after his attackers were sentenced to a total of 25 years in jail between them.

Stephen Lee Mitchell, 39, and Kevin Montgomery, 48, both of no fixed abode, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday after being convicted of grievous bodily harm and aggravated burglary – stealing about £200 cash, two computers, keys and a mobile phone on October 23.

Mitchell was sentenced to 16 years’ imprisonment and Montgomery to a term of nine years.

Their victim, who lives with his faithful pet dog, said: “To tell you the truth I’m feeling really chuffed at the minute because I have a new job.

“I suffered post traumatic stress after the attack and my doctor kept signing me off.

“But then I realised that what I really needed was to get back to normal – and for me that was to get a job.”

The seasonal worker said that on the night of the attack he had gone to bed early because it was his last week before the end of the season.

He said: “I heard a noise outside and went downstairs. I could see a dark figure outside through the glass in the door and asked what he wanted.

“At that they burst through the door. My face was slashed and I was dragged through the house by my hair.

“Then they tied my hands over my head behind my neck with the chord from my dressing room and dragged me onto the settee.

“When they left I managed to get across the street and banged my head on a neighbour’s window to get help.

“The police were called and I was taken to Pilgrim Hospital and then onto Lincoln County Hospital.

“Everyone has been marvellous. The police arrested the men and they had been charged and were in court before I had time to clean up the blood in my home.

“Now I just want to save up some money and take my dog on holiday after the season.

“I’m not going to get depressed and let the attackers win. That’s the only way.”