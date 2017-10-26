Just what the doctor ordered – and other news from down your way near Skegness

Members of the former Lincolnshire Mills Group enjoyed a sweet treat as part of a recent lunch event.

Among those attending included Dr Peter Carter and Martin Hanson and Dave and Linda Gregory, who moved to Weston-super-Mare, in Somerset, earlier this year.

Former president of the Lincolnshire Mills Group Les Osborne thanked John Sass for organising the lunch event.

Our picture by Eileen Chantry shows Dr Carter (left) with Martin Hanson, who is convincing Martin to try the Helter Skelter sweet.

BURGH LE MARSH

Fitness

A keep fit class for over 50s takes place at the Burgh WI Hall on Fridays from 11am to noon.

The cost is £3.50 per session.

Learn to line dance

You can learn to line dance at Burgh Methodist Church on Monday afternoons.

There is a beginners class from 1.30pm to 2.30pm, and an improvers class from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

For further details, call 01754 811505.

Organist

Burgh Parish Church is looking for an organist and choir trainer.

Duties will include playing for two services each Sunday, plus attending weekly choir practice. The organist may also be required to play at weddings, funerals and other events.

Fees will be as recommended by the Royal School of Church Music.

For details, call Father Terry Steele on 01754 810216 or email father.terry@btclick.com

Phoenix

The Phoenix Group, for those who are bereaved or lonely, meets every Wednesday at the Baptist Church from 10.30am to noon.

There is a varied and interesting programme.

Coffee and refreshments are provided.

Correction

In last week’s report of the 18th anniversary of Burgh le Marsh community tearooms, it should have read the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, and Burgh Parish Church were each presented with a cheque for £1,000 – not £1,000 to share between them as had been reported to us. The total of £2,000 is from profits of the community tea room.

Nursing

The parish nurse drop-in sessions are held on Fridays at the Baptist Church between 10am and 11.45am.

The nurse will be available to discuss and offer help and advice.

SPILSBY

Women’s Institute

At the October meeting of Spilsby WI, members were entertained by the speaker Bernice Bradley.

Bernice gave a brief presentation on a history of pole dancing.

Following the talk a cheque for £119 was presented to the Red Cross.

It was donated by the family of a late member, Vera Wroe.

The next meeting will take place on Thursday, November 9. It will be held in the Franklin Hall from 7pm.

The speaker, Neil Curtis, will give a talk on how to make a pork pie.

Wildlife Trust

The Spilsby Area Group of the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust invite you to a joint meeting with South Lincs RSPB.

There will be an education talk on the subject of conserving barn owls and other birds of prey.

Gary Steele will be giving a visual presentation about looking after birds in Spilsby.

The talk will be held at the Franklin Hall on Thursday, November 2, from 7.30pm.

Entry is priced at £2.50 payable on the door.

Members and non-members are all welcome.

Goods from the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust and RSPB will be for sale on the night.

Refreshments will be available.

RBL

The Spilsby and District branch of the Royal British Legion met at the Nelson Butt for its October meeting.

Chairman Denis Chandler opened the meeting and welcomed members.

The various committees gave their reports, which included an update from the branch secretary, Ann Lenton, on the success of the Night to Remember function which was held on Saturday, October 14.

There are currently 59 members of the branch.

Michael Lenton gave an update on the current rota system for the shop outlets in Spilsby for the ‘Poppy Appeal’ which starts this Saturday, October 28.

Discussions also took place regarding the forthcoming Remembrance Homage at 11.00am on Saturday, November 11, at the Sir John Franklin Statue, High Street, Spilsby. Assembly is at 10.45am for said Homage.

In addition, arrangements were made for the Remembrance Parade on Sunday, November 12.

The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 15, with the AGM starting at 7.30pm, followed by the ordinary meeting.

CHAPEL ST LEONARDS

Women’s Institute

WI members welcome Amanda of Hairs and Graces to their October meeting.

Amanda gave a talk on how to look 10 years younger by using products from your kitchen cupboards.

Everyone was impressed and members were keen to give it a go themselves.

Members heard that they have been invited to Bargain Hunt Behind The Scenes at Spilsby WI.

The Christmas lunch outing for the WI will be to Chapel Garden Centre on Monday, December 11.

Competition winners were Shirley Hand for best scarf, and Sheila Burfoot for flower of the month.

The next meeting will be held on Saturday, November 11, at 2pm, in the village hall.

The subject is sea songs and poems.

IRBY

Eucharist

There is a 9.30am group sung Eucharist at All Saint’s Church, in Irby, this Sunday, October 29.