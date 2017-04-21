Just Jane restoration back on after paint donation

The restoration of the ‘Just Jane’ Lancaster at East Kirkby’s Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre has re-started following a donation of paint from a county business.

The project came to a halt last week after the team ran out of paint.

Work on ‘Just Jane’, the Avro Lancaster NX611, has been ongoing for several years as part of a £3.5m restoration project with the aim of getting her flying again after 50 years.

The paint job was meant to be complete by the end of April, but supply issues meant that the team were looking at a disappointing three-week delay.

However, Lincoln-based Witham Oil and Paint has come to the rescue and donated some paint, pulling out all the stops to manufacture the full range of traditional colours in just two days.

Witham Group managing director Nigel R. Bottom said: “We are so very pleased to help support such a worthy cause. When we heard that Just Jane required help from a paint manufacturer our technical laboratory set to work on completing the order in record time. We are so looking forward to seeing her restored to her former glory and it will be a proud day when she takes to the skies with our Woco paint finish on the plane.”

Just Jane will be painted in Witham’s WOCO paint in a variety of colours – 40 years after the original camouflage paint job was applied.

The aircraft would become one of only three Lancaster bombers in the world to be flying if the restoration campaign is successful.

Just Jane’s restoration manager Andrew Panton commented “We’re delighted that the restoration work can continue a thanks to the Witham Group’s quick turnaround on the new paint. Getting Just Jane back in the air is a life’s dream, not just for me, but for all her fans too!”

The £3.5 million restoration depends on public donations and voluntary labour and the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre still needs the public’s help to fund the project.

Visitors will be able to come and see Just Jane in her hangar once the paint has been applied.