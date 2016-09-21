Junior band in Skegness keeps on marching

A band which was started for Skegness Carnival hasn’t stopped marching all year.

Skegness Junior Marching Band has supported all of the events in Tower Gardens organised by Coun Maggie Gray and her voluntary Live and Learn Group.

Skegness Junior Marching Band at the craft fair in Tower Gardens, Skegness, Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-160921-160718001

Everyone loved the colourful troupe of four to 11-year-olds when it went along to the craft fair. As well as Skegness Carnival the also appeared at Chapel st Leonards Carnival.

Angie Fox, leader of the band, said: “I formed it because the carnival didn’t have a marching band – and so there was something for young people to do.

“But it just snowballed and we’ve been really busy.”

Thirty years ago, Angie ran the Friskney Aristocrats, and she’s loving how the band in Skegness has taken off.

She said: “We’ve got 18 young people on the register. The kids are just amazing.”

The band is now looking for someone who can train the young people to play the drums. If you can help, call 01754 761127 or email skegnessjuniormarchingband@outlook.com